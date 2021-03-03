Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Decreases By 54.4%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Z alerts:

Z stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Z has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.