Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 552.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ZLDSF stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

