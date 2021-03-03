OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSIS opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.