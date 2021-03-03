Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Penumbra worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $283.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.70 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

