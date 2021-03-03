Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Covetrus worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Covetrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Covetrus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

CVET opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

