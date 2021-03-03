ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,165.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

