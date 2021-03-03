Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of IRBT opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

