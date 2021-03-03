American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $227.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Tower registered strong organic tenant billing growth in fourth-quarter 2020. However, year-over-year declines in revenues in the Asia Pacific and Latin America property segments hindered results. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This supports leasing activity for the company’s extensive communications real estate portfolio. Also, buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets, decent liquidity and prudent capital allocations bode well. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.82.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.75. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

