Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVA. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

