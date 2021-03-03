Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. Also, Pilgrim’s Pride consistently strives to improve portfolio and strengthen competitive position through innovations. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Notably, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

