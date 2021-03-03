BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,534,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.23% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $262,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.