BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.52% of REGENXBIO worth $246,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

