Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.28.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

