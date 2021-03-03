Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

