SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

