Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

WBS stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

