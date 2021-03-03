Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

