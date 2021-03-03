Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

