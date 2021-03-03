Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Resideo Technologies worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

