Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.35 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of SailPoint Technologies worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

SAIL stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,916.08 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,155. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.