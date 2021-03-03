State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $238.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $241.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.