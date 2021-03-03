Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,369 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 274.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

