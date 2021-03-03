GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GSKY opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

