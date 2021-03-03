Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

