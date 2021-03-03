New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 950 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of BioTelemetry worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

