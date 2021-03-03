G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.06

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 45225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

