New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

