State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.