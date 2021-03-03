State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

