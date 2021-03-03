State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 550 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

