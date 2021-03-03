State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.