23,023 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

