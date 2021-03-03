Wolfgang Deml Sells 500 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

