Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $112.50 price objective (up from $106.50) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

