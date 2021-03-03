Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,188,040.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00.

OSK stock opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.