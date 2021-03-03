Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Sells $40,905.04 in Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $40,905.04.
Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $39,519.72.
AHPI stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $27.81.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
