Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Sells $40,905.04 in Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $40,905.04.

Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $39,519.72.

AHPI stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.