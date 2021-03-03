New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

