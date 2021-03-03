Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $45,000 in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,488,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

