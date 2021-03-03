Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $35,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

