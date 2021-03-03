Sei Investments Co. Acquires 379 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $320.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,782,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

