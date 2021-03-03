Sei Investments Co. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

