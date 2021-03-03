1,375 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

