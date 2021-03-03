Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

DKNG stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

