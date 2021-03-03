Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 112.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

