3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.