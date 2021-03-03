Sei Investments Co. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 37,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.