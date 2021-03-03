Sei Investments Co. Purchases 90,139 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.