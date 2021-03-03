Sei Investments Co. Acquires 52,612 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE TAK opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.