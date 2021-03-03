Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.