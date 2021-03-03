Scott L. Morris Sells 9,410 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

